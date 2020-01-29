The 10 Best Documentaries Available To Stream Now

Hoop Dreams is one of the most well known documentaries of all time. It addresses issues about race, poverty, social class, values, education, and more. Hoop Dreams also showcases one of the most dangerous feelings: hope. Gates and Agee go through the typical struggles of youth, but with the added weight and pressure of trying to better their lives by becoming elite athletes-one of the hardest professions to obtain. Hoop Dreams isn’t just one of the greatest documentaries but one of the greatest sports films. Hoop Dreams is available through HBO Now or through an HBO cable subscription. Stream it HERE.