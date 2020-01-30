What Is Justice League Dark And Who Are The Members?

Madame Xanadu, the one who started it all, is an 11th Century princess (and the sister of King Arthur) who learned the art of sorcery from her trainer, Merlin. Also a skilled in magic is Zatanna Zatara, the daughter of a former magician who also uses her mystical abilities for an audience in her successful illusionist show, as well as her off-and-on love interest John Constantine, a chain-smoking investigator of the supernatural who you may recognize from his big screen debut starring Keanu Reeves and Matt Ryan’s many portrayals of him in several DC-related projects, including the animated Justice League Dark film.