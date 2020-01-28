Ghostbuster: Afterlife vs. Jurassic World 3: Which Original Cast Reunion Will Have The Bigger Payoff?

Closing Thoughts On Ghostbusters: Afterlife vs. Jurassic World 3

So even though Ghostbusters: Afterlife is closer than Jurassic World 3, we don’t yet know what the twist is that will unite the original characters with the new. but, it looks like the movie is following a storyline where the descendants of the original Ghostbusters take on the mantle. This would be following a more predictable structure than Jurassic World 3. The latter feels more warranted, because while no official plot details have been revealed yet, with dinosaurs now running rampant, the entire world could be in danger. Should that be the case, one would imagine the two generations of characters will have to work together to face this impossible mission.