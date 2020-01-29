Mighty Ducks Star Arrested For Meth And Burglary And His Mugshot Is Shocking

The mention of Disney’s The Mighty Ducks brings about some major nostalgia for the ‘90s kids. But, it’s been almost 30 years since the team of kid hockey players first kicked around pucks. As you can imagine the ragtag team of kids are all grown up and pretty unrecognizable these days. Especially, 41-year-old Shaun Weiss who has just been arrested for burglary and being under the influence of meth (again).