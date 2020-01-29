Mighty Ducks Star Arrested For Meth And Burglary And His Mugshot Is Shocking

Leave a Comment
The mention of Disney’s The Mighty Ducks brings about some major nostalgia for the ‘90s kids. But, it’s been almost 30 years since the team of kid hockey players first kicked around pucks. As you can imagine the ragtag team of kids are all grown up and pretty unrecognizable these days. Especially, 41-year-old Shaun Weiss who has just been arrested for burglary and being under the influence of meth (again).
The 41-year-old former actor was book in a Northern California neighborhood when a homeowner called the police on him for breaking into his garage and going through his car on Sunday morning. Shaun Weiss had shattered the passenger window of the car and displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine. Take a look at his mugshot beside his memorable Mighty Ducks role:
It’s certainly a shocking contrast between Shaun Weiss’ childhood playing the Mighty Ducks’ goalie Greg Goldberg in the entire Disney trilogy between 1992 to 1996. Weiss is currently being held on a $52,500 bail, according to USA Today. He was previously busted for meth possession in 2017 in Los Angeles and for public intoxication in 2018.
Shaun Weiss began his Hollywood career when he was eight years old when he appeared first on Pee-wee’s Playhouse in 1986. The actor found guest appearances in television shows such as Charles in Charge and The Cosby Show before nabbing The Mighty Ducks. Weiss also played characters in Boy Meets World, The Tony Danza Show, Freaks and Geeks and The Kings of Queens.
The Mighty Ducks trilogy was among a slew of Disney movies that has not yet reached the studio’s new streaming service due to an existing agreement with HBO. The original 1992 film will be available to stream on Disney+ on July 1 of this year. D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks will join on January 1, 2021. Disney’s Mighty Ducks animated series is available to stream right now though.
Last year it was reported that Mighty Ducks would get the reboot treatment in the form of an ABC television series. The show may now land on Disney+ with Emilio Estevez rumored to be reprising his role as lawyer-turned-coach, Gordon Bombay, according to a Tuesday report (via ScreenRant).
Disney+ is adding a ton of exciting titles in February including the return of another sports film about a group of kids: The Sandlot. The title was removed from the platform at the top of 2020 without warning due to legacy deals. The Sandlot is also recieving a Disney+ series that will serve as a sequel to the cult classic with many of the original kids set to return.
