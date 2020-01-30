How Pornhub Paid Kumail Nanjiani Back For Using His Muscular Shirtless Photo

At the end of the day, fans worldwide will get to see Kumail Nanjiani’s new look in Eternals, which is in production currently. (The actor also recently admitted in another late night interview that he has finished his work filming the MCU movie.) We’ll have to wait and see if he keeps up with his workouts in his post-Marvel daily life, but in the meantime the movie is coming later in 2020, so we should start seeing footage and more in a few months. We do, in fact, already know quite a bit about what to expect.