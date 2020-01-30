How Pornhub Paid Kumail Nanjiani Back For Using His Muscular Shirtless Photo

Leave a Comment
Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani broke the Internet a few weeks ago when he shared a picture his trainer had taken of his newfound muscular physique. The image went viral and for a few days was shared all over the interwebs. It was such a big deal that Pornhub even got involved and recently the actor told Conan O’Brien that he’s reaped the benefits of his newfound musclebound fame.
In fact, Pornhub actually used his image as its front and center image in the “Muscular Men” category, an honor that a few weeks ago Kumail Nanjiani actually reacted to online. This in turn led to Pornhub giving him a premium membership to the porn site. He told Conan, Andy Richter and the studio audience:
They gave me a 10-year free subscription to Pornhub Premium. I will say, because people are like, ‘Why do you need to pay for porn?’ — and I don’t, I do not work for Pornhub, they have not paid me to say this — you have access to a whole new world. Free porn is good but when you go to Premium... I could develop fetishes, crazy ones over the next 10 years and I know I’ll be taken care of.
So, not only did Pornhub give Kumail Nanjiani the goods, they gave it to him for a whole decade of perusal. So, I suppose the lesson to take here is if you are a regular famous person and you become a jacked famous person, good things will happen. I hope Ethan Suplee is taking notes.
The other day I watched an interview with Colin Farrell for The Gentlemen in which he admitted he gets free kebobs thanks to constantly promoting this kebob shop he likes in Dublin. Celebrities get free crap just for being celebrities all the time, but this Pornhub deal takes freebies to another level.
Ultimately, while Kumail Nanjiani might have spent a lot of time getting his physique in shape for the upcoming Marvel film, he also says he’s the same guy he was a year ago, just slightly less interesting due to talking about working out. He also says it’s not like his new look intimidates anyone, as he joked on Conan, “this one guy was like, ‘I wish his voice would get a 6-pack.'”
At the end of the day, fans worldwide will get to see Kumail Nanjiani’s new look in Eternals, which is in production currently. (The actor also recently admitted in another late night interview that he has finished his work filming the MCU movie.) We’ll have to wait and see if he keeps up with his workouts in his post-Marvel daily life, but in the meantime the movie is coming later in 2020, so we should start seeing footage and more in a few months. We do, in fact, already know quite a bit about what to expect.
Catch Eternals on November 6, 2020 or see what else is coming to theaters this year with our full schedule.