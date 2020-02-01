Miss Americana: 13 Things We Learned From Taylor Swift's Netflix Documentary

She Found A New Kind Of Happiness

Taylor Swift's relationship with Joe Alwyn has played out mostly away from the spotlight. Miss Americana doesn't really break that trend. Joe is barely in the documentary, seen only briefly as he hugs Swift backstage at one of her concerts. Her romantic relationship is discussed in the segment that focuses on Taylor finding happiness with someone she describes as "someone who had a really wonderfully, normal, balanced, grounded life." She never says his name, and we're left to assume that he's the one she mouths "I love you" to as she sits on the floor singing "Call it What You Want." That his is the hand she is seen kissing in the car, and that it's his shadow walking next to hers while they're enjoying some time outdoors together.