The Eternals Has Finished Filming, Here’s How Star Gemma Chan Celebrated

While specific plot details concerning The Eternals are still being kept under wraps, we do know that we’ll follow along with the eponymous characters across thousands of years up to the present day, with an unexpected tragedy after the events of Avengers: Endgame forcing them to come out of the shadows and fight mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants. Like their comic book counterparts, both the MCU’s Eternals and Deviants are the creations of the mysterious Celestials, who’ve been mentioned a few times already in the MCU.