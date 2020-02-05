The Eternals Has Finished Filming, Here’s How Star Gemma Chan Celebrated

Leave a Comment
This November, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will venture back into the cosmic corners of this franchise with The Eternals. Much like the Guardians of the Galaxy and plenty of other starring heroes in the MCU once were, the Eternals aren’t that well known by the general public, or even by a fair amount of comic book readers. But once their movie comes out, that’ll be sure to change.
First announced in spring 2018, The Eternals began filming last July, and now we’ve learned that the movie has finished production thanks to one of the actors, Gemma Chan, who posted the following on social media:
If you’re commemorating the end of principal photography for a blockbuster picture, wearing a hat featuring the movie’s logo is a good way to go. Interestingly enough, Gemma Chan’s involvement in The Eternals wasn’t confirmed until last August, a month after cameras started rolling. Nevertheless, as Sersei, who loves humankind, she’ll be one of the movie’s main characters.
Sersei will be the second character Gemma Chan has played within the MCU. She appeared last year in Captain Marvel as Minn-Erva, a member of the Kree Starforce team who ended up being shot down by Maria Rambeau. It isn’t often that Marvel brings back an actor to play someone different, but assuming the Eternals have a bright future ahead of them on the big screen, Chan’s Sersei will have a much bigger impact than Minn-Erva did.
While specific plot details concerning The Eternals are still being kept under wraps, we do know that we’ll follow along with the eponymous characters across thousands of years up to the present day, with an unexpected tragedy after the events of Avengers: Endgame forcing them to come out of the shadows and fight mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants. Like their comic book counterparts, both the MCU’s Eternals and Deviants are the creations of the mysterious Celestials, who’ve been mentioned a few times already in the MCU.
Gemma Chan certainly isn’t lacking for costars in The Eternals. The sprawling cast also includes Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Haaz Sleiman and Kit Harington.
Behind the camera, The Rider’s Chloé Zhao directed The Eternals and the script was written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. In addition to its main shoot in England (primarily at Pinewood Studios), The Eternals also filmed scenes at the Canary Islands. It’s possible that like many blockbusters do nowadays, The Eternals has allotted time for reshoots later this year, but aside from that, now the crew can focus on postproduction.
The Eternals opens in theaters on November 6, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates. In the meantime, you can see what else the MCU has coming in the near future by browsing through our comprehensive guide.