Kevin Smith Reveals Setting Of Clerks III

It’s been nearly 30 years since we first met Dante and Randal inside of the original Quick Stop in Clerks, and almost 15 years since they were together in Clerks II. At the end of the sequel, thanks to a loan from Jay and Silent Bob, they were able to rebuild Quick Stop and RST Video, which had burned down at the beginning of the movie. By the time Jay and Silent Bob Reboot unfolded, the video store portion had been replaced by Jay and Bob’s Cock Smoker establishment, but Dante was still holding down the fort at Quick Stop, so it’s fitting that he and Randal would still be there for Clerks III.