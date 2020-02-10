Jason Momoa Can't Get Enough Of This Aquaman And Super Bowl Ad Mashup

Unfortunately, this is probably going to be the last "new look" at Aquaman we see from Jason Momoa for a while, as we are still a couple years away from the release of Aquaman 2, which has been scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022. With that amount of time, it's possible that we could wind up seeing the character undergo some significant changes, but that list probably won't include a complete loss of muscle definition and hair.