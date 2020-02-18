After The Suicide Squad, Does James Gunn Have His Eye On More DC Projects?

The DC live-action had a rocky start, but Warner Bros. seems to have found its footing over the past few years. But there were plenty of early movies that failed to do well critically, including Justice League and David Ayer's Suicide Squad. The latter movie will get a pseudo sequel with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad featuring a handful of returning characters. Gunn loved the titular team, revealing he had the choice of a variety of DC projects when making his deal with the studio. In fact, it looks like he still might have his eye on another property within the shared universe.