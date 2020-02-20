Looks Like Marvel's Star Wars Comic Is Trying To Link Luke To Rey's Rise Of Skywalker Lightsaber

At the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey gives herself the last name Skywalker, as a way to honor her teachers, and finally give herself the identity she was looking for. While Rey ends the newest Star Wars trilogy looking at the same Tatooine suns that Luke did, and taking on his name, she does have one thing that was unique to her, a yellow lightsaber. It's the first one we've seen in the films, and the first one wielded by a Skywalker, or so we thought.