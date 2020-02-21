Noah Centineo Had No Idea He Would Be A Hollywood Heartthrob After To All The Boys

Speaking to Variety, it seems as if Noah Centineo had some hopes his career might take off, but he had no idea it would all play out the way it did. By “the way it did” I mean To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was a huge Netflix success. The streamer went so far as to greenlight two sequels to the movie, which filmed back to back. The most recent of those To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You just came out on Netflix this month.