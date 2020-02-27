Will Edge Of Tomorrow 2 Ever Actually Happen? Here's Everything We Know

The long-awaited follow-up to the film has seen a journey flip-flopping from enthusiastic promise to living under the burden of uncertainty, and back again. Like Tom Cruise’s coward-turned-hero Will Cage, the development of Edge of Tomorrow 2 seems to be trapped in a time loop, which director Doug Liman and original Edge of Tomorrow co-scribe Christopher McQuarrie seem currently unable to pull it out of.

As we're left to wonder when and if this film will ever come to fruition, here's everything we know about the plans for the sequel, starting from after the first film hit theaters.