Sony Had A ‘Wonderful’ Idea For Transitioning Spider-Man Out Of The MCU, According To Tom Holland

Let’s also not forget that the MCU and Sony’s own live action Marvel universe look like they’re about to become closely intertwined, judging by the first Morbius trailer. That indicates that Sony might be looking to make use of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man for its own purposes beyond his standalone movies. With Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige having said that Spidey is the only hero with “the superpower to cross between Sony and Marvel's cinematic universes,” it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds in store for this incarnation of the character.