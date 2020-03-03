The 10 Best Chris Hemsworth Movies, Ranked

Years after Thanos’ victory, the Avengers are given a chance to get the band back together, make things right, and redeem themselves from their dismal existence in one final quest to avenge those they have lost, and no one is in need of a boost more than Thor. While the depiction of Chris Hemsworth’s character as overweight and suffering from depression in Avengers: Endgame met some controversy as some felt it was just played for laughs, I would argue that Thor’s quest for redemption after failing to stop Thanos is one of the strongest and most genuine elements of the story and a shining example of the actor’s ability to give even a god-like character a relatable sense of humanity.