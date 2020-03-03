Meet Beanie Feldstein: 6 Things You Need To Know About The Booksmart Star

Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein are real life best friends. They met at a bat mitzvah and spend the whole event talking to each other, but they lost touch because cellphones didn’t exist yet. They reunited in high school, since they attended the same one. The duo spent the next four years forming an unbreakable bond and being inseparable, until they went off to different colleges. However, they remained close and best friends over the years. Feldstein even gifted Ben Platt a pair of cufflinks on his sixteenth birthday with a note to wear it when he goes to the Tony awards. Years later when Ben Platt actually won his Tony award for Dear Evan Hansen, he wore those cufflinks.