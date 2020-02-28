The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Recalls Cringeworthy Harry Potter Premiere Outfit

It was fifteen years ago when Robert Pattinson walked onto the big screen for the first time. For many, his role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was our introduction to the actor before he became a vital part of the whole Twilight craze with Kristen Stewart. Looking back at one of his first moments in the spotlight, RPatz couldn't help but cringe at his fashion choices, such at the 2005 premiere of Goblet of Fire. In his words: