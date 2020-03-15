10 Movies You Should Stream If You Like Knives Out

Clue (Crackle)

The Plot: Based on the classic board game of the same name, six eccentric socialites are invited to dinner it a luxurious mansion. When the wealthy party host, Mr. Boddy, suddenly turns up dead and it is clear the murderer is someone in the house, the six guests, the maid, and the butler (an always dazzling Tim Curry) must piece together the puzzling mystery of who among them is the culprit.

Why Fans Of Knives Out Would Like It: Clearly Knives Out takes a heavy amount of inspiration from the works of Agatha Christie. Yet, those comparatively earnest suspense novels do not match the playful tone of Rian Johnson’s comedic caper nearly as well as this film. From a story co-developed by John Landis, Jonathan Lynn’s Clue is one of the most beloved whodunnits that keeps you laughing as much as it keeps your guessing until the end which, in 1985, would vary by where your theater was located.

Where To Stream: Crackle