Scarlett Johannson Promises The Black Widow Movie Will Use A Lot Of Classic Moves

It's an interesting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We're currently in between Phases, with the rabid fanbase left to wonder and theorize about what might be coming down the pipeline. Cate Shortland's Black Widow was originally going to kick off Phase Four, but its release was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Marketing for the movie was full tilt at the point of its delay, with Scarlett Johansson making the rounds and sharing insight into her tenure as an OG Avenger. It's currently unclear when the movie will hit theaters, but we should expect plenty of the title character's iconic moves to pop up throughout its runtime.
Black Widow has been a long time coming, as Scarlett Johansson's character has been a major presence in the MCU since 2010's Iron Man 2. The actress has spent a year with Natasha Romanoff, and therefore done a ton of stunt work and action sequence. Johansson perfectly embodies Widow's physicality, and she recently teased how her iconic moves will factor into the solo flick, saying:
We established a lot of the now kinda iconic Widow moves and poses [in Iron Man 2]. So there’s the whole leg wrap thing. You know, obviously, the actual widow pose, which gets referenced in the standalone film a lot. A lot of the moves are really spider-like, they’re balletic and they sort of pay homage to Natasha’s past. I’m still doing a lot of those moves today.
Well, this is certainly exciting. Black Widow is expected to provide closure and a final sendoff to Scarlett Johansson's signature Marvel character. What's more, it'll encapsulate some of her most iconic action sequences and her signature physicality. It almost makes the movie's delay even more depressing.
Scarlett Johnasson's comments to EW are sure to excite the hardcore Marvel fandom, who can't wait to see Natasha finally take center stage in Black Widow. Despite being an original Avenger and fascinating hero, Black Widow has failed to truly be the protagonist of any Marvel movie thus far. Instead she's served as a supporting character and occasional love interest for Iron Man, Captain America, and Bruce Banner.
But that'll change with Black Widow. Rather than a traditional origin story or prequel, Cate Shortland's upcoming Marvel blockbuster is set in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. We'll be introduced to Natasha's other family, as well as the mysterious villain Taskmaster.
The action of Black Widow will likely be extra thrilling, as Natasha doesn't actually have any superpowers. And battling a foe that can copy your movements will provide an extra challenge for Scarlett Johansson's beloved hero. Fans are also eager to see how the movie's events inform the title character's decision to sacrifice herself in Avengers: Endgame.
It's currently unclear when Black Widow will hit theaters, with the next Marvel blockbuster expected to be The Eternals on November 6th.