Scarlett Johannson Promises The Black Widow Movie Will Use A Lot Of Classic Moves

It's an interesting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We're currently in between Phases, with the rabid fanbase left to wonder and theorize about what might be coming down the pipeline. Cate Shortland's Black Widow was originally going to kick off Phase Four, but its release was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Marketing for the movie was full tilt at the point of its delay, with Scarlett Johansson making the rounds and sharing insight into her tenure as an OG Avenger. It's currently unclear when the movie will hit theaters, but we should expect plenty of the title character's iconic moves to pop up throughout its runtime.