What The Twilight Cast Members Are Doing Now

Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen)

As a core member of the Olympic coven and the man who steals Bella Swan's heart, Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, was the male protagonist of The Twilight Saga. And it instantly turned the British actor into a megastar. Though Pattinson has an odd public relationship with the high-volume fandom for the franchise, it paved the way for his daring second-wave career.

In the years since Twilight wrapped, Pattinson has proven himself in a number of exceptional, challenging performances. Notably, Pattinson has done excellent work in movies like The Rover, The Lost City of Z, Good Time, Damsel, High Life, and The Lighthouse, and he's also done good work in artistic projects like Cosmopolis, Life, The Childhood of a Leader, The King, and more. Next, Pattinson will be seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. And he's garnered a lot of press for his upcoming work in The Batman.