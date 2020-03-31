Looks Like Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Are Social Isolating Together

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been spotted together in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles going on walks together with their dogs. The pair could be seen embracing one another and smooching to get some fresh air amidst their and the rest of Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order. It looks like the two are having their very own rom-com during this crazy time of quarantine, as seen in the pictures shared by the Ana de Armas Updates Twitter page.