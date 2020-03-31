Solo 2 Unlikely To Happen At Disney+, According To The Writer

So while one would imagine Solo 2 has better odds of being turned into a Disney+ project rather than a traditional theatrical venture given its predecessor’s financial performance, even a streaming release isn’t looking good right now. Jon Kasdan also said in a later tweet that turning Solo 2 into a TV series would also be hard to advocate for without specific plot details, as well as factoring in those previously mentioned shows coming down the pipeline, both of which, like Solo 2 would be, are set during the Empire’s reign across the galaxy.