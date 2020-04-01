Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Admitting They Aren't Getting Along In Social Isolation Is Absolutely Refreshing

Maybe there are some families that are really enjoying spending every waking moment together, but after two weeks, it's much more likely that we're all starting to get on the last nerve of the people that we loved a few days ago. In an online interview with Katie Couric ahead of Kristen Bell's Nickelodeon special where she will host experts as they attempt to explain the coronavirus situation to kids, she and Dax Shepard admit that they aren't getting along quite as well as maybe they used to. Check out the interview below.