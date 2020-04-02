10 Movies To Stream Or Rent Online Since The New Mutants Is Delayed

The Cabin In The Woods (2012)

It’s easy to get pessimistic about a movie that has been delayed many times. After all, if a title were actually really good, a studio would presumably want to show it to people as early as possible, right? It’s for this reason that there are a number of people who have given up hope that The New Mutants will be a quality cinematic experience – but for those still keeping the faith I suggest watching Drew Goddard’s The Cabin In The Woods for a burst of optimism. This is another title that was forced to sit on the shelf for years, but in the time since it came out it’s been heralded as a modern classic. It’s basically a best case scenario for the X-Men title.

Where To Stream: Amazon Prime

Where To Rent Online: Amazon