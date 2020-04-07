Marvel’s The Eternals, An Updated Cast List

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has been largely off the big screen for the last several years, but she returned in a big way with the sequel to Maleficent, Mistress of Evil, and now she'll be following that up with her first comic book superhero movie. She'll playing the role of Thena, Thena is traditionally depicted as having been born in Ancient Greece, and as such she is often depicted in the same way one might see a greek god, though she isn't one, they exist in the Marvel universe as well. Each of the Eternals tends to have a focus to their power set, and for Thena, it's strength, she is the true warrior of the group.