People Don't Really Love Netflix's New Movie, But They're Watching Anyway

But then there is Netflix’s metric of recording views. Just because a subscriber clicked play on Coffee & Kareem doesn’t mean they got to the end or were remotely paying attention. There’s considerably less stakes in pressing play on a new release (that was likely promoted high in Netflix’s interface the past few days) than buying a movie ticket. The streaming service used to go by if the user watched at least 70 percent, but now if you watched up to two minutes, another point goes to the popularity of the movie.