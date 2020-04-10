Marvel’s Shang-Chi Shares His Hilarious Isolation Workout Video

Leave a Comment
Many of us are dealing with several challenges right now, even if we are, thankfully, still quite healthy. Maybe you haven't been able to buy toilet paper and are using that last roll so slowly that you can barely tell it's being used at all. But, maybe, just maybe, you're getting a little floppy hanging around the house all day and need some inspiration now that you haven't been to the gym in a while. Well, Simu Liu, who's playing Marvel hero Shang-Chi in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has the most hilarious workout video for you!
Simu Liu is stuck at home just like all the rest of us, but, as we well know, it takes a lot of work to play a superhero, so the exercise party can't just stop if you find yourself unable to gym your day up. So, what's Liu been doing to keep his fine form in Shang-Chi fighting shape while wandering between his four walls all day and night? Take a look at this video he posted to Twitter:
Alright, Mr. Liu, sir! I would tell you to go sit down, but I can see you already have that covered just fine. And, is that a video game controller you picked up after so calmly and confidently settling yourself into a chair? How dare you! When we've got actors like Outlander's Sam Heughan showing us how to work out with literal rocks so that we can stay as buff and perfect as possible for all that "staring in the mirror at ourselves and wondering about the future time" we've all been doing. I mean, really. We have all been doing that...right?
In all seriousness, I think seeing this hint of Simu Liu's sense of humor during these rough times might a bit more helpful to some people than watching Chris Hemsworth's at home workouts, even though he was nice enough to not use any equipment more specialized than a pair of dumbbells. A lot of people just can't muster the energy to do much of anything right now, or are at least having periods where that's true, and not only do they need to know that it's OK to sit around and just play some video games sometimes, but I'm sure they need the occasional laugh, as well.
Having said that, though, what's the likelihood that Simu Liu really isn't working out at home right now? Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had to shut down production in Australia back on March 13, while the director waited to see if he was sick, but most film and TV productions worldwide were soon shuttered anyway. That's almost a full month of not filming, so if they want to be able to jump back into production as quickly as possible when they're able, you better believe that Liu is getting in some reps between his gaming sessions.
We don't really need to see Simu Liu's workout, though. I'm sure he has it handled. He barely moves in that short video, and you can still make out his very defined pecs and biceps, so I'm confident that he'll be ready to go when filming starts up again. Also, just seeing some of Liu's personality has actually made me even more excited to see him play Shang-Chi, so this non-workout workout post of his is a win-win all around.
Right now, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to hit theaters on May 7, 2021, but be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming Marvel release schedule for updates!