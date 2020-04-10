Marvel’s Shang-Chi Shares His Hilarious Isolation Workout Video

In all seriousness, I think seeing this hint of Simu Liu's sense of humor during these rough times might a bit more helpful to some people than watching Chris Hemsworth's at home workouts, even though he was nice enough to not use any equipment more specialized than a pair of dumbbells. A lot of people just can't muster the energy to do much of anything right now, or are at least having periods where that's true, and not only do they need to know that it's OK to sit around and just play some video games sometimes, but I'm sure they need the occasional laugh, as well.