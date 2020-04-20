All Of Kurt Russell's Most Badass Characters, Ranked

10. Stephen "Bull" McCaffrey - Backdraft

In terms of movies about firefighters, it doesn't get much better than Ron Howard's 1990 drama Backdraft about two brothers in the Chicago Fire Department hot on the trail of a serial arsonist wreaking havoc across the Windy City. Kurt Russell plays the older Stephen "Bull" McCaffrey, a fearless, no nonsense veteran fireman who stops at nothing to save lives and extinguish fires, both on and off the job.

Ultimate Moment Of Badassery: After Bull and his younger brother fall down trying to save a young boy, Bull looks at his younger brother and says, "Don't take that kind of shit from it, don't let it know you're scared," before running into the flames.