Harry Potter Fan Camila Cabello Let Her Mom Cut Her Hair After Saying She Looks Like Snape

No shots at Alan Rickman there, but while Professor Snape may have one of the most satisfying arcs in the Harry Potter movies, he’s certainly not known for having the best haircut or most fashionable look. Weird side bangs is obviously not the look Camila Cabello is going for -- or was before hair salons closed -- so she made a tough decision: She ultimately let her own mother cut her bangs. That some real pressure on her mother, who is probably the unsung hero of this story, just like Snape was in J.K. Rowling's stories.