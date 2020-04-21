Ryan Reynolds Announces (Temporary) End To His Feud With Hugh Jackman

All of the proceeds raised for the contest will be going directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry, and the money raised at the lemonade stand itself will benefit first responders. There will only be one winner, who will be exclusively visited by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds for two hours. The sweepstakes details that prize delivery time will be “mutually agreed upon and determined at a later date when it is safe to do so.”