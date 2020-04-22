Could Spider-Man 3 End Up Delayed? Here’s What Tom Holland Said

Leave a Comment
Over the past month, the entertainment industry has come to a standstill. Releases have been pushed back as a result of theaters closing, and film and TV sets have been shut down indefinitely. There's a ton of questions about previously announced projects, including Tom Holland's highly anticipated third Spider-Man movie. Holland recently spoke about the status of the movie, and addressed the possibility of a delay.
Tom Holland was gearing up to film the long gestating Uncharted movie when the global health concerns shut down the set before it even started. The 23 year-old actor was going to jump right into production for Spider-Man's third solo flick, so there are a ton of balls up in the air at the moment. Holland was recently asked about the filming of those two blockbusters, saying:
I’m not too sure. I was in Berlin, making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. And we were all ready to go, we went to set for day one of shooting, and then we got shut down and we got sent home. So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man first, I’m unclear. But I don’t know. But both movies are being made and they’re both really strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, happens. But I’m ready to play both. I mean I played Spider-Man enough, now I could play him tomorrow, so it’s ready to go.
Well, that was honest. It looks like Tom Holland is unsure about the order in which Spider-Man and Uncharted will be filmed. Because while he was originally going to work on the video game adaptation first, Disney has its own master plan for the MCU. Plus, there's no telling when the green light for filming will begin.
Tom Holland's comments come from his recent (at home) appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After chatting with the host about his isolation drinking and roommate situation, the subject eventually turned to his impending film work. That's when Holland got honest about how little is known about the future of Uncharted and Spider-Man 3.
Depending on when the public is free to stop sheltering at home, both movies will likely attempt to start up production as soon as possible. There is the possibility for coordination since Sony is involved in both Uncharted and Spider-Man 3, although the latter movie is also being brought to theaters with Marvel Studios. Only time will tell how it all shakes down.
