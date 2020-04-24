12 Awesomely Cheesy Movies To Stream On Shudder

Demons (1985)

What It's About: After receiving mysterious invitations to a special screening of a B-movie about people transforming into grotesque “instruments of evil,” the audience gets a real fright when life begins to imitate the art.

Why It Is Awesomely Cheesy: Horror auteur Dario Argento produced the gory Italian cult classic Demons, which begins with a relatively earnest tone (as earnest as it could claim to be, at least) before curdling into a series of epically ridiculous moments (most famously the male lead mawing through monsters on a motorbike with a samurai sword) that get even crazier (and, quite frankly, more ludicrous) in its 1987 sequel, which is also available on Shudder.

Stream It On Shudder here