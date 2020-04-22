CamSoda Offers To Let San Diego Comic-Con Stream On Its Platform

We have been closely following the discussion about whether or not to postpone this year’s Comic-Con, and knowing the decision to cancel this year’s event was a difficult one, we wanted to offer an alternative that will guarantee satisfaction for all those involved.

At CamSoda, we’re dedicated to helping those who have been affected by the pandemic in every way possible, and we hate to see this iconic, annual pop culture celebration get cancelled. As a result, we’d like to formally offer Comic-Con the opportunity to stream its event on our site.

We have a robust infrastructure already in place for large scale content streaming and would love to help keep this event on track with its initially planned programming and timing.