Ryan Reynolds Is Reuniting With Free Guy Director For Time Travel Movie

While the film doesn’t currently have a name, it is said to be reconfigured from a T.S. Nowlin script called Our Name Is Adam. That project has been in the works since 2012 and, at one point, Tom Cruise was set to star. At the time that it was announced, the plot was being kept under wraps. But we now know that the film will follow Ryan Reynolds’ character as he travels back in time to enlist the help of his 13-year-old self. After they team up, they run into their late father, who is the same age as Ryan Reynolds’ character.