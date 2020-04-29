6 Marvel Villains That Are Uniquely Suited To Take On Wonder Woman

He has reflexes fast enough to dodge her every strike, could use telepathy to know her next move before she executes it, or use his molecular manipulation to make himself 10 stories tall. Of course, Wonder Woman could fly up to his face and stab him in the eye, but not only could he heal in seconds, he probably does not need that eye in the first place if you really think about it (given the whole molecular manipulation thing). A battle with Apocalypse would be a fight fit for the gods, indeed, and certainly not a pretty one.