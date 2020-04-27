Looks Like Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt Is Going To Be A Dad Again

Leave a Comment
It’s no secret that Chris Pratt is a big family guy and wants more kids. He’s been open about that following his split with Anna Faris (with whom he shares son Jack Pratt) and even more so now that he’s married to Katherine Schwarzenegger. News broke over the weekend that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are apparently pregnant and reportedly enjoying the time before they share the news with the world.
Chris Pratt has been pretty open about all things Marvel lately, given the Guardians of the Galaxy watch party that recently went down. However, while he may be an open book when it comes to Marvel questions, he and Katherine Schwarzenegger haven’t officially revealed the expectancy yet.
What has happened is multiple sources have confirmed to outlets like E! and People the pregnancy is the real deal and photos were even taking of the mom-to-be out bike riding with a cute pregnancy belly over the weekend. So it seems fairly clear Chris Pratt's about to be a new dad again, though he and Katherine Schwarzenegger are staying mum. This means we don’t know much about when to expect a brand new baby or what gender the baby will be. Which is cool, if they aren’t ready to share their baby-to-be with the world yet, that’s their right.
It’s in fact a little bit of a shame the element of surprise may be gone when they do officially share the news. To me, there was nothing more exciting than when Cameron Diaz dropped the surprise post that she and Benji Madden had a baby on Instagram, after the fact. It was a pretty fascinating way of doing things.
While we wait to have the news officially confirmed when it comes to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, we do know the actor has been wide open about seeing “lots of kids” and “less time spent working” in his future. He said during the promotion of The Lego Movie 2,
The future? Oh. Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.
Chris Pratt has also been open about thinking his new wife would make a great mother, previously telling People:
She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits.
After Chris Pratt’s split from Anna Faris in 2017, he started dating Katherine Schwarzenegger and the couple was engaged at the tail end of 2018 and married in June of 2019. They’ve been pretty keen to share moments of their lives on social media, even showing fans a photo of their wedding, so there’s a good chance we’ll get some official baby announcement at some point.
In the meantime, given the evidence the new Mrs. Pratt is seemingly pregnant, we’ll go ahead and share our congrats.