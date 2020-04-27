Looks Like Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt Is Going To Be A Dad Again

What has happened is multiple sources have confirmed to outlets like E! and People the pregnancy is the real deal and photos were even taking of the mom-to-be out bike riding with a cute pregnancy belly over the weekend. So it seems fairly clear Chris Pratt's about to be a new dad again, though he and Katherine Schwarzenegger are staying mum. This means we don’t know much about when to expect a brand new baby or what gender the baby will be. Which is cool, if they aren’t ready to share their baby-to-be with the world yet, that’s their right.