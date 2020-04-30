Chris Pratt Encourages Jurassic World Fans To Join Contest To Be ‘Eaten By A Dinosaur’

Leave a Comment
Contests through the ages have offered lots of fun opportunities for a good cause. But Chris Pratt’s big push for Jurassic World fans to donate to charity has what could be one of the coolest prizes at the end of its charity drive. Should you be the winner of this sweepstakes, you’ll get to be eaten by a dinosaur.
Chris Pratt himself drew attention to this new effort to raise money as part of the All In Challenge, courtesy of his own Twitter feed:
So if you want to become dino food in Jurassic World: Dominion, the process is rather simple! Head over to the website for Chris Pratt’s All-In Challenge sweepstakes, and make a donation of either $10, $25, $50, or $100. After that, the luck of the draw is all that stands between you and being devoured by an undetermined species of dinosaur, in an undisclosed location.
While you might be fed to the dinosaurs, the lucky fan that wins will be part of the total donation to the food charities of Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Said winners gets to be eaten by a Jurassic World: Dominion creature on camera, and a good cause is further fulfilled. That’s a deal that shouldn’t be too hard for people to jump in on.
Of course, the winning price of death by dinosaur will have to wait, as the production of director Colin Trevorrow’s return to the Jurassic World series has been halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That being said, should you be the winner of a chomp-on role in Jurassic World: Dominion, that’s only one more special activity to add to your post-quarantine to-do list, once the universal lockdown is lifted. Well, that, and trying to keep your cool around Chris Pratt, should he be on set for your day of doom.
If you’re still trying to guess what type of dinosaur would be nomming down on your very person in Jurassic World: Dominion, we sadly don’t have that many clues for you. The only thing we can say with certainty is it probably won’t be a hybrid, as Colin Trevorrow has nixed those creatures out of this third turn at bat. Also, don’t expect your on-screen death to happen in a city, as those feel like they’re going to be pretty scarce in this new adventure as well.
Let’s recap: a charitable donation between $10 and $100 could feed a bunch of people in need, as well as keep one prehistoric beastie fed until someone yells “Cut”. Oh Chris Pratt, you really know how to speak to your fanbase in the name of the greater good! If you’re interested in putting yourself in cinematic harm’s way, check out the sweepstakes above and best of luck!.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently slated for a June 11, 2021 release date. Though should this change, what with current events and the scheduling of the dinosaurs being taken into account, you can be sure we’ll report those developments here at CinemaBlend.