Chris Pratt Encourages Jurassic World Fans To Join Contest To Be ‘Eaten By A Dinosaur’

If you’re still trying to guess what type of dinosaur would be nomming down on your very person in Jurassic World: Dominion, we sadly don’t have that many clues for you. The only thing we can say with certainty is it probably won’t be a hybrid, as Colin Trevorrow has nixed those creatures out of this third turn at bat. Also, don’t expect your on-screen death to happen in a city, as those feel like they’re going to be pretty scarce in this new adventure as well.