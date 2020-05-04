6 Marvel Characters Emma Watson Would Be Perfect To Play

Scorpion

I would actually call Emma Watson’s part in This is the End a particularly good audition tape to play Scorpion. Not to be confused with the Spider-Man villain, Carmilla Black gets her name from her mutated “stinger” arm that secretes a deadly venom which, despite the trouble it has put her in, has also come in handy for her as an assassin for both S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra (which, of course, are one in the same in the MCU. Introducing to her to the franchise would make for some very intriguing storytelling, given certain implications (such as natural green hair) that support Bruce Banner could be her biological father… or perhaps, that plot point might not make much sense within the timeline. However, Watson playing this next character in a movie could also spark potential confusion, but would be justifiably warranted, nonetheless.