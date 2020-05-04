Kevin Hart’s Birthday Message To Dwayne Johnson Is Full Of Insults, Because Of Course

This is pretty much par for the course for this friendship. The two throw shade at each other when doing interviews side-by-side or just when they get board on Instagram. If you didn't know better, you might think there was some real heat between them, but if that were the case you can be sure they wouldn't be showing up on screen together nearly as often as they do. The two have made a pair of Jumanji movies as well as the comedy Central Intelligence. Hart even appeared in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and one gets the feeling there's a good chance he'll appear in the forthcoming sequel.