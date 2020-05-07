How Naomie Ackie Feels About Fanbase Campaigning For Star Wars Spinoff

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Star Wars franchise as we know it came to an end with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker, which was the final installment in the nine-film Skywalker Saga. The franchise's future in theaters is currently unclear, as focus shifts to the small screen with Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian and Ewan McGregor's upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show. But the fanbase is already campaigning for several future Star Wars spinoffs, including one for Naomi Ackie's Jannah. And now the actress herself has responded to those calls.