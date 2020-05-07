How Naomie Ackie Feels About Fanbase Campaigning For Star Wars Spinoff

Leave a Comment
The Star Wars franchise as we know it came to an end with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker, which was the final installment in the nine-film Skywalker Saga. The franchise's future in theaters is currently unclear, as focus shifts to the small screen with Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian and Ewan McGregor's upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show. But the fanbase is already campaigning for several future Star Wars spinoffs, including one for Naomi Ackie's Jannah. And now the actress herself has responded to those calls.
Naomi Ackie made her Star Wars debut in The Rise of Skywalker as Jannah. Another former Stormtrooper like Finn, the character had intriguing connections with both John Boyega's character and Lando Calrissian. She made a strong impression with her space bow and arrow, and some fans are hoping to see Jannah in a future installment like a spinoff. Ackie responded these campaigns, saying:
I was really flattered by that. The creators of Star Wars, moving forward, have so many plans. I personally don't know whether they involve Jannah or not. But if it's just the fact that there are people out there who would like that, that's super flattering for me.
It looks like she appreciates all the Jannah love, although Naomi Ackie has no indication as to whether or not she'll reprising her role in the galaxy far, far away. But considering the myriad plans currently being made over at Lucasfilm, anything is possible.
Naomi Ackie spoke to fan calls for Jannah's Star Wars during a conversation with ET. She's thrilled with the fan response to her character, especially those who want to see her in another appearance in George Lucas' colorful world. The actress is flattered that there's been such a warm reception for her, especially considering how passionate the Star Wars fandom can be-- sometimes to a fault.
As for the future of Jannah, Naomi Ackie isn't sure if she'll be able to reprise her role in a future Star Wars project. But there are a variety of potential projects being developed at Lucasfilm that could possibly include the bow wielding character. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is expected to craft his own movie outside of the main trilogy, although the Knives Out sequel may put those plans off.
Additionally, it was just revealed that Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi will be writing and directing his own Star Wars flick. Plus, there's also the small screen shows coming to Disney+. So hopefully we'll meet Jannah again sometime in the future.
