Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Could Have Had An Epic Cameo Scene With All Three Live-Action Actors

Of course, just as “what if” is one of the most powerful phrases in history, so is “too soon”. Shut down by the folks at Sony when pitching this Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gag, the moment would ultimately be rejected. But the post-credits gag we did end up getting, involving Oscar Isaac voicing Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Man 2099 variant in a nod to the classic TV cartoon, was still pretty priceless.