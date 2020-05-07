Ryan Reynolds Repurposes Ad Aimed At Hugh Jackman Feud To Help Bartenders In Need

You don’t even need to see the brand name to know that Ryan Reynolds is taking indirect comedic aim at Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee, a group that’s done its own share to help coffee growers in other nations make a living. Much like the group effort Reynolds and co-star in marriage/free recipient of Laughing Man Coffee for life, Blake Lively, launched to help feed those in need, this snarky barb towards Jackman is a way of taking charity and making it fun. And that fun implies that gin is in, and coffee's a sin... especially when it comes from one of People Magazine's sexiest X-Men alive.