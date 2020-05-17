Johnny Depp Court Case Alleges Amber Heard Body-Shamed The Actor

In a declaration that can be viewed in full online, Tara Roberts said she generally had little to no individual contact with Amber Heard when the couple was still together. However, she did have contact with Johnny Depp in 2015 and said that he told her he “needed to get away from Amber.” She later witnessed the aforementioned fight on the property and she alleges Depp could be heard saying “leave me alone” as Heard reportedly berated him.