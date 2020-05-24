5 Marvel Characters Margot Robbie Would Be Perfect To Play

Invisible Woman

Suppose you predicted this casting selection based on the fact that Margot Robbie is one of the top actresses in Hollywood best recognized for her blonde hair. It would probably not be very fair to hold such an assumption against you, given how the Invisible Woman has a similar reputation in Marvel comics, right down to the acting career.

It is Margot Robbie's knack for portraying strong, absorbing female characters who standout well amongst a male-dominated cast that would make her a great Susan Storm-Richard and help ensure the Fantastic Four's introduction into the MCU would be a worthy return to the big screen, making comic book aficionados proud to be fans of Marvel's first family again.