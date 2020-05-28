The Lord Of The Rings Cast Is Reuniting Thanks To Josh Gad, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Leave a Comment
Over the last month, Frozen actor Josh Gad has been blessing movie fans with exclusive reunions of some of the most beloved movies in history. The Olaf voice kicked things off by surprising fans with a Zoom call featuring the Goonies cast all grown-up, and has since brought together the casts from Back to the Future and Splash. It’s been announced that next up, the Fellowship is reuniting for a Lord of the Rings edition this weekend.
Josh Gad just revealed some of the guests of his Reunited Apart series in this exciting 3-minute teaser:
Whoa! Frodo Baggins and Samwise are back together, just as it should be. It’s great to see the Lord of the Rings cast-mates talking again after nearly 20 years away from their roles. The teaser shows off Sean Astin (who was also part of the Goonies reunion), Elijah Wood (who taking a break from tending his Animal Crossing island, I’m sure), Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and Sir Ian McKellen. As you can imagine, fans are losing their minds over this. Take a look:
This reunion is a medical risk for sure. Look at all the Lord of the Rings faces also joining along. I see Peter Jackson, Andy Serkis, Karl Urban, Viggo Mortensen, Mirando Otto, John Rhys-Davies, Sean Bean and Liv Tyler – that’s just about everyone! As one would imagine, fans are flipping out about this announcement:
Like many of us, Josh Gad has been rewatching a lot of his childhood favorites with his kids during quarantine. So first, he had the idea to reunite the Goonies cast, and of course it exploded on the internet. Gad has since kept the tradition alive with a journey back to 1985 with the Back to the Future cast, and then on Tuesday, he talked with Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah and the rest of the Splash! cast for episode three of Reunited Apart. Lord of the Rings is particularly special though, as the below fan noted:
The internet is collectively sobbing happy tears about this. Seeing the faces of these lovable hobbits and Middle-Eartheans just hits the sweet spot as this fan explained:
The reunion is hitting YouTube this Sunday at 9am PST/noon EST. We’re already scheduling our morning and afternoon cries and planning our not-so busy schedules around this momentous occasion:
Andy Serkis totally just got through a reading of The Hobbit for over 600,000 viewers and raised a lot of money for charity. But there’s more gifts for Lord of the Rings fans! We can’t wait. What do you hope the cast reminisces about? Sound off in the comments below, and as always, keep checking back with CinemaBlend for all the latest and greatest updates in movie news.