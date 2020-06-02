Will Frozen III Happen At Disney? Here’s The Latest From Josh Gad

Leave a Comment
Frozen became one of the biggest animated hits that Disney had seen in years. It was so popular that it led to a theatrical sequel, a rarity among animated Disney films. Of course, these days just about any movie that becomes any sort of franchise seems to be looking at a trilogy of movies, and so the question of whether or not we might see a Frozen III is an obvious one. For his part, Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf, says there are no plans for another movie at this time, though that doesn't mean it won't happen down the road.
If the success of the first Frozen inspired Disney to consider a sequel, then the success of Frozen II, which, from a box office perspective, even surpassed that original film, must have some people inside the House of Mouse considering a third movie, but Josh Gad says that the second film really came about because a worthy story to tell with those characters was found. Gad tells PopCulture that if a third story worth telling is found, then a Frozen III could absolutely happen, but as of right now, that story doesn't exist. According to Gad...
I don't know. I mean, here's the deal. Frozen II wasn't Frozen II until there was a reason to exist. And similarly, I don't know if and when there will be a Frozen III. That's way above my pay grade, but what I can tell you is this: There was an opportunity to take these characters and bring again a sense of hope and inspiration. And it's why the team at Disney and I teamed up on the past couple of weeks to do At Home with Olaf. And so the Frozen saga continues, even if it's not necessarily in the form of a third movie. But we'll see! If there's always a story worth telling, I'm sure that Jennifer Lee and the incredible team over at Disney animation will tell that story one day.
While at one point not that long ago Josh Gad seemed to be ready to say goodbye to the role of Olaf, he ended up coming back recently to help create the At Home with Olaf shorts. More than likely, Olaf and Anna and Elsa will continue being a big part of Disney in the future, though as Gad says, that doesn't necessarily mean a third movie. With Disney+ now a viable option for future Disney projects we could very easily see Olaf and friends appear in places other than the big screen that are no less important from a franchise perspective.
While there are almost certainly a lot of fans that would love to see a Frozen III, they're going to also want such a movie to be worthy of the Frozen name, and that means finding the right story to tell for these important characters. Frozen II doesn't need a follow-up, it's a satisfying place to leave the characters. If they go on another adventure, it needs to be worth it.