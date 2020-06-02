Kevin James Is In An R-Rated Horror Film And It's Heading Straight To Drive-Ins This Weekend

If Kevin James dominates with Becky, maybe Grown-Ups 3 will be in the works next? The indie horror flick finds itself in an interesting position this weekend being one of the few new movies to hit some theaters just as drive-ins are making a comeback. As the health crisis has continued to dominate global health concerns, drive-in theaters have become an alternative some are turning to. One couple even held their wedding at a Texas drive-in, and it looked adorable.