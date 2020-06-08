Rocketman And 12 LGBTQ Movies To Stream During Pride Month

Rocketman (2019)

A fantastical musical adaptation of Elton John's early years, Rocketman is a heartfelt, winning tribute to the musical icon, played quite wonderfully by Taron Egerton. While it takes more than a few liberties with John's life story, particularly with the artist/inspiration on-board as an executive producer, this entertaining, grandiose musical origin story is splashy and sensational, filled with moments of inspiration and whimsy that certainly puts colder, less inspired biopics to task. It hits a few tired tropes and it doesn't always stick the landing, but it has style and sincerity in its favor, resulting in a charming, moving look at the musician who has given us several classic songs throughout the years. It's as poppy and passionate as some of John's most recognizable tunes, and it has charm and energy for days.

Stream it on Hulu here.

Rent it or Stream it on Amazon here.

Also Consider: Behind the Candelabra (HBO Max)