7 Superhero Characters That Charlie Hunnam Would Be Perfect To Play

There were rumors that Marvel was eyeing him for a role in the upcoming Eternals movie, but, of course, that turned out to be all talk and nothing more. Plus, there have been a few fans who have voiced their support of him as a picture perfect ideal casting choice for a certain DC character whom I'll mention later. Unfortunately, seeing the 40-year-old U.K. native and star of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen as that character does not look likely, as superhero movies evidently do not land on his list of aspirations – a sentiment he has shared on record. That being said, is there anything wrong with using our imaginations to have a little fun imagining Charlie Hunnam in other superhero roles anyway? Seven heroic characters come to mind, which you can find below.