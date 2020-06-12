Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals Story Behind Improvised Line From A New Hope

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Star Wars is arguably the most popular film series of all time, with generations of moviegoers brought up on the galaxy far, far away. While George Lucas' colorful property has entertained moviegoers for decades, it had humble roots with the original 1977 movie A New Hope. This blockbuster would change the career of its stars, including Mark Hamill. And Hamill recently revealed one bit of dialogue from A New Hope that he actually improvised.
Episode IV was the first Star Wars movie to hit theaters, with the cast and crew working on a movie that would end up becoming a national sensation. A New Hope transported audiences to another galaxy, but it was still a movie made on practical sets by a bunch of folks just trying their best. While on the Death Star in disguise as a Stormtrooper, Luke complains about not being able to see in the helmet; it turns out that line was an improvisation. Namely because Hamill was actually having trouble seeing. As he revealed on social media,
And that's show business, kid. While actors are tasked with memorizing their lines and hitting the proper mark, live sets also allow for the opportunity for some fun and improv. And that's when magical moments like Luke's whiny line about the Stormtrooper helmet can be born.
Mark Hamill shared this tidbit from the set of A New Hope over on Twitter. The iconic actor often uses social media to directly communicate with the legions of Star Wars fans out there, including sharing insider information about the galaxy far, far away. One fan tweeted at Hamill regarding the backstory behind Luke's helmet line, which is why we've been treated to this A+ anecdote. So keep those questions coming, people!
Star Wars fans can re-watch the Skywalker Saga in its entirety on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.
The scene in question happens in the third act of Star Wars: A New Hope, once the group of heroes manage to infiltrate the first Death Star. Han and Luke disguise themselves in Stormtrooper suits, taking Chewie through the Empire base in search of Princess Leia. Before the movie's big shoot out in the detention center, Luke laments that he's having a hard time seeing thanks to his helmet.
As a reminder, you can check out the sequence in questions below.
Luke Skywalker spent a ton of time in A New Hope whining, to an almost comical degree. This was to help show the character's eventual growth, but bits of dialogue like the helmet line really showed what a young, naive guy he was at the start of his Jedi training. Additionally, it was a moment of comedy in a franchise intended to be family friendly.
It should be interesting to see where the Star Wars franchise goes next, now that the Skywalker Saga has come to an end. Filmmakers like Taika Watiti should be able to take the story seemingly anywhere, as they won't be tied to the main story and a connection to characters like Luke and Leia. While there's no indication as to when the franchise will return to theaters, the property continues to expand through Disney+'s live-action shows like The Mandalorian.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Star Wars as news breaks. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.